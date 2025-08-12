TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Kavelashvili pledge joint push for regional peace
Turkish President Erdogan and his Georgian counterpart Kavelashvili hold bilateral talks and agree to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion.
Erdogan, Kavelashvili pledge joint push for regional peace
Erdogan and Georgian President Kavelashvili hold a joint press conference at Türkiye’s Presidential Complex in Ankara on August 12, 2025. / AA
August 12, 2025

Ankara and Tbilisi have vowed to intensify cooperation for peace in the Black Sea and Caucasus, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili in the Turkish capital.

During a joint press conference, Erdogan said on Tuesday the two countries have been working “shoulder to shoulder” to promote peace amid ongoing conflicts, citing the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

President Erdogan also expressed hope that their strategic partnership would deepen further with public backing.

Erdogan stressed the strategic importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, calling it “the backbone of the Middle Corridor,” and noted its significance as it begins operating at full capacity.

He said that the bilateral trade volume has surpassed $3 billion in recent years, adding: “We are steadily moving toward our new goal of $5 billion.”

Recommended

Kavelashvili praised Türkiye’s “pivotal role” in regional stability and reaffirmed Georgia’s support for the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, calling Ankara’s backing of Georgia’s territorial integrity “crucial.”

The Georgian president’s two-day visit includes bilateral talks, a joint press briefing, and an official dinner hosted by Erdogan.

 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'The threat to Israel’s survival is its extremist government, not Arabs or Palestinians'
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Türkiye attracts $6.3B in foreign direct investments in H1
xAI’s Grok temporarily suspended over comments on Gaza genocide
South Africa to offer US revised trade deal in attempts to lower 30% tariff
Ghana orders religious leaders to submit 'prophecies' for vetting after helicopter crash
Türkiye mobilises all resources and diplomacy to bring hope to Gaza: Erdogan
Mali's ancient manuscripts return to Timbuktu after 13 years
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Somalia executes soldiers for conspiring with Al Shabab terrorists to kill top commander
Dangote refinery imports 4,000 trucks for local fuel distribution
Egypt says pushing for comprehensive deal to end Gaza war
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us