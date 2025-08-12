Thousands of civilians have been displaced in Kadugli and El-Fasher in southern Sudan due to renewed clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the IOM said 3,070 people were displaced from Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State, on August 6 to 10 due to the ongoing conflict, deteriorating economic conditions, and shortages of basic goods.

The migration organisation said 500 people were also displaced from Abu Shouk camp in El-Fasher locality in North Darfur due to heightened insecurity.

“The situation remains tense and highly fluid,” it added.

Deadly attacks on civilians

The Abu Shouk Camp Emergency Room and El-Fasher Resistance Coordination, grassroots committees, confirmed that the camp came under attack by RSF forces on Monday, with RSF infiltrating parts of its northern section.