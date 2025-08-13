AFRICA
2 min read
Somali army inaugurates new Turkish-built base in Mogadishu
The new commando brigade base is expected to bolster Somalia's fight against terrorists.
Somali army inaugurates new Turkish-built base in Mogadishu
The base in Mogadishu was launched on Tuesday, 12 August. / Others
August 13, 2025

The Commander of the Somali National Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, officially inaugurated a new strategic command building for the 19th Gorgor Commando Brigade in the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday.

The new facility, funded and constructed by the Turkish government, is set to become a vital hub for the organization, training, and operations of the elite unit. During the inauguration ceremony, General Sahal expressed profound gratitude to Türkiye for its continued support to Somalia.

He stated that the new infrastructure reflects a concerted effort to enhance the capabilities of the Somali National Army and build modern facilities essential for national defence.

The commander of the Türkiye-Somalia military academy, TURKSOM, Brigadier General Sabahattin Kalkan, was also at the event.

The 19th Gorgor Commando Brigade is considered a cornerstone of the country’s security apparatus. Officials expect the state-of-the-art base to significantly improve the brigade’s performance, cohesion, and operational efficiency as the Somali National Army continues its large-scale efforts to secure the country and eliminate terrorist threats.

Recommended

Türkiye has been a steadfast partner to Somalia, with significant investments in key sectors such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

These contributions have been crucial in supporting Somalia’s development and state-building efforts. Türkiye operates its largest overseas military training facility, TURKSOM, in Mogadishu, where it provides comprehensive training to the Somali National Army.

This facility is a testament to Türkiye’s dedication to strengthening Somalia’s security forces and ensuring the country’s long-term stability.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us