The Commander of the Somali National Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, officially inaugurated a new strategic command building for the 19th Gorgor Commando Brigade in the capital, Mogadishu, on Tuesday.

The new facility, funded and constructed by the Turkish government, is set to become a vital hub for the organization, training, and operations of the elite unit. During the inauguration ceremony, General Sahal expressed profound gratitude to Türkiye for its continued support to Somalia.

He stated that the new infrastructure reflects a concerted effort to enhance the capabilities of the Somali National Army and build modern facilities essential for national defence.

The commander of the Türkiye-Somalia military academy, TURKSOM, Brigadier General Sabahattin Kalkan, was also at the event.

The 19th Gorgor Commando Brigade is considered a cornerstone of the country’s security apparatus. Officials expect the state-of-the-art base to significantly improve the brigade’s performance, cohesion, and operational efficiency as the Somali National Army continues its large-scale efforts to secure the country and eliminate terrorist threats.