Israel is in discussions with South Sudan about the possibility of resettling Palestinians from Gaza to the war-torn African country, part of a broader effort by Israel to facilitate mass emigration from the territory left in ruins by its 22-month war on the besieged enclave.
Six people familiar with the matter confirmed the talks to The Associated Press.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to realise US President Donald Trump's vision of relocating much of Gaza’s population through what Netanyahu refers to as “voluntary migration.” Israel has floated similar resettlement proposals with other African nations.
Palestinians, rights groups, and much of the international community have rejected the proposals as a blueprint for forcible expulsion in violation of international law.
It is also a potential inroad to Trump, who broached the idea of resettling Gaza's population in February but appears to have backed away in recent months.
Israel's Foreign Ministry declined to comment and South Sudan's foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks. A US State Department spokesperson said it does not comment on private diplomatic conversations.
From one hunger-stricken conflict zone to another
Many Palestinians might want to leave Gaza, at least temporarily, to escape the war and a hunger crisis bordering on famine.
But they have roundly rejected any permanent resettlement from what they see as an integral part of their national homeland.
They fear that Israel will never allow them to return, and that a mass departure would allow it to annexe Gaza and re-establish Jewish settlements there, as called for by far-right ministers in the Israeli government.
Still, even those Palestinians who want to leave are unlikely to take their chances in South Sudan, among the world's most unstable and conflict-ridden countries.
South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence, and which killed nearly 400,000 people and plunged pockets of the country into famine.