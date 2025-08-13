Israel is in discussions with South Sudan about the possibility of resettling Palestinians from Gaza to the war-torn African country, part of a broader effort by Israel to facilitate mass emigration from the territory left in ruins by its 22-month war on the besieged enclave.

Six people familiar with the matter confirmed the talks to The Associated Press.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to realise US President Donald Trump's vision of relocating much of Gaza’s population through what Netanyahu refers to as “voluntary migration.” Israel has floated similar resettlement proposals with other African nations.

RELATED TRT Global - US and Israel look to Africa for resettling uprooted Palestinians from Gaza - report

Palestinians, rights groups, and much of the international community have rejected the proposals as a blueprint for forcible expulsion in violation of international law.

It is also a potential inroad to Trump, who broached the idea of resettling Gaza's population in February but appears to have backed away in recent months.

Israel's Foreign Ministry declined to comment and South Sudan's foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks. A US State Department spokesperson said it does not comment on private diplomatic conversations.