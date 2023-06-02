AFRICA
Nigeria says dozens of militants killed, 161 arrested in raids
The operations were conducted in the hideouts used by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (Iswap) groups.
Nigeria's military has been fighting an insurgency in the northern regions. Photo: AA / AA
June 2, 2023

Nigeria's army said its troops killed 58 militants and arrested 161 others in clashes over the last two weeks in the north-eastern and north-western parts of the country.

Some 66 people abductees held by the militants were also rescued and a large cache of arms recovered, army spokesman Musa Danmadami said on Thursday.

The operations were conducted in the hideouts of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (Iswap) groups. Spouses and hundreds of children living with the militants were also rescued, he added.

Nigeria has been battling a long-running insurgency in the northern region that has left at least tens of thousands dead and at least two million people displaced. The militants have also been engaged in mass abduction for ransom.

Newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu met heads of security agencies on Thursday on the country's security challenges.

Local reports quote the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, as saying that Mr Tinubu charged the security agencies not to work at cross purposes.

“He has made it very, very clear that all the security agencies must comply with the demands of coordination, with the demands of frequent consultations and also timely reports which must be acted on," he said.

The insurgency in the north was a key campaign issue in February's general elections after many felt enough was not being done by the authorities.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
