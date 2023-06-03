African leaders are among heads of states who are set to attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony.

Saturday's inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex will be attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organisations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The presidents of Congo Brazzavile, Gabon, Somalia and Guinea arrived in Ankara on Friday to attend the inauguration.

Erdogan will take the oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at 1400 local time and will begin his new term. He will receive his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkey, Devlet Bahceli.

Erdogan won the May 28 presidential run-off after garnering 52.18 per cent of the votes against opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s 47.82 per cent.

The election proceeded to a run-off after none of the presidential candidates secured 50 per cent plus one vote in the May 14 polls, although Erdogan had a comfortable lead in the first round.