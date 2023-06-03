AFRICA
2 MIN READ
African leaders among dignitaries to attend Erdogan's inauguration
Twenty-one heads of state, 13 prime ministers as well as parliamentary, ministerial-level representatives will attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony to be held in Ankara.
African leaders among dignitaries to attend Erdogan's inauguration
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrives to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkiye on June 03, 2023 / Photo: AA
June 3, 2023

African leaders are among heads of states who are set to attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony.

Saturday's inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex will be attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organisations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The presidents of Congo Brazzavile, Gabon, Somalia and Guinea arrived in Ankara on Friday to attend the inauguration.

Erdogan will take the oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at 1400 local time and will begin his new term. He will receive his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkey, Devlet Bahceli.

Erdogan won the May 28 presidential run-off after garnering 52.18 per cent of the votes against opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s 47.82 per cent.

The election proceeded to a run-off after none of the presidential candidates secured 50 per cent plus one vote in the May 14 polls, although Erdogan had a comfortable lead in the first round.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us