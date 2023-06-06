Teenage defender Sean Tarima has penned a professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham, the club has announced.

Tarima has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season playing for the Under-18 side, , winning the FA Youth Cup and the Under-18 Premier League South division.

The 18 year-old was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for either Zimbabwe or England in the future.

“I’m really pleased and excited to sign my first professional contract," Tarima told the club's website. "I have been here since the age of ten and I have worked really hard for this moment."

"It is a great achievement for myself and for my family. I couldn’t have done it without all the coaches who have helped me along my journey.

He is the fourth Academy of Football youngster to agree terms with the Club in the last few days.

Academy Manager Kenny Brown said: ““We are delighted to agree professional terms with Sean.

“Sean is a local lad who epitomises the tradition of the Academy of Football in nurturing and developing players from our area, and it has been a joy to watch him progress through our age groups.