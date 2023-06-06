SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Teenager of Zimbabwean descent signs with premier league side
Sean Tarima was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for either Zimbabwe or England in the future.
Teenager of Zimbabwean descent signs with premier league side
Sean Tarima joined West Ham at 10 years old. PHOTO / WEST HAM UNITED / Others
June 6, 2023

Teenage defender Sean Tarima has penned a professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham, the club has announced.

Tarima has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season playing for the Under-18 side, , winning the FA Youth Cup and the Under-18 Premier League South division.

The 18 year-old was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for either Zimbabwe or England in the future.

“I’m really pleased and excited to sign my first professional contract," Tarima told the club's website. "I have been here since the age of ten and I have worked really hard for this moment."

"It is a great achievement for myself and for my family. I couldn’t have done it without all the coaches who have helped me along my journey.

He is the fourth Academy of Football youngster to agree terms with the Club in the last few days.

Academy Manager Kenny Brown said: ““We are delighted to agree professional terms with Sean.

“Sean is a local lad who epitomises the tradition of the Academy of Football in nurturing and developing players from our area, and it has been a joy to watch him progress through our age groups.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us