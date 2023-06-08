AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tunisia pulls more dead migrants from sea after deadly crossing
Tunisia has witnessed a string of fatal migrant crossings in recent weeks that has left scores dead as migrants attempt to reach the coast of Italy.
Tunisia pulls more dead migrants from sea after deadly crossing
Coast guard off the coast of Mersin Italy say they are working to pull potentially drowned people from the ocean  / Photo: AA
June 8, 2023

Tunisia’s Coast Guard says it has recovered the bodies of nine African migrants and rescued 29 after their boat sank off the coast of Monastir as they attempted to reach the Italian coast.

A recovery mission is underway to retrieve potentially drowned people in this new disaster off the Tunisian coast, says spokesperson Farid Ben Jaha.

Earlier in the week, the coast guard announced 29 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries had been recovered after three vessels capsized.

It also "rescued 11 illegal migrants of various African nationalities after their boats sank" off the central-eastern coast, it said in a statement, citing three separate boat sinking incidents.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says scores of people die every ten days in dangerous crossings off the coast of North Africa.

People fleeing poverty and violence in Sudan's Darfur region, West Africa, and other parts of the continent have for years used Tunisia as a springboard for often perilous attempts to reach safety and better lives in Europe.

The Missing Migrants Project says over 12,000 migrants have died or been unaccounted for since 2014.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us