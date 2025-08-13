AFRICA
World Food Programme suspends flights to Burkina Faso town after explosion
The World Food Programme has suspended flights to Burkina Faso's northwestern town of Solle after an explosion near a helicopter it chartered injured a crew member and a government official.
The World Food Programme (WFP) is trying to reach more than 300,000 people during Burkina Faso's lean season. / Photo: Reuters
The UN World Food Programme said on Wednesday it had suspended flights to the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Solle after an explosion near a helicopter it chartered injured a crew member and a government official.

The WFP is trying to reach more than 300,000 people during the West African nation's lean season, which runs from June to August and in which "families' food stocks are exhausted," a spokesperson for the UN agency said.

The blast occurred shortly after the helicopter landed in Solle on Tuesday and was being investigated, the spokesperson said. The injured were receiving medical care and the helicopter, though lightly damaged, had been "safely relocated."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Calls for protection of aid workers reiterated

"WFP calls on all parties to adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law, including the protection of aid workers and humanitarian assets," the spokesperson said.

Burkina Faso is currently under the transitional rule of Captain Ibrahim Traore, who came to power following a coup in 2022.

A WFP helicopter transporting food assistance to the northern town of Djibo came under attack in August 2023, though no passengers and crew were injured in that incident.

SOURCE:Reuters
