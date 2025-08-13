The UN World Food Programme said on Wednesday it had suspended flights to the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Solle after an explosion near a helicopter it chartered injured a crew member and a government official.

The WFP is trying to reach more than 300,000 people during the West African nation's lean season, which runs from June to August and in which "families' food stocks are exhausted," a spokesperson for the UN agency said.

The blast occurred shortly after the helicopter landed in Solle on Tuesday and was being investigated, the spokesperson said. The injured were receiving medical care and the helicopter, though lightly damaged, had been "safely relocated."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.