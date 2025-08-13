South Africa has denounced a "deeply flawed" US report highlighting its "deteriorating" human rights situation, days after Donald Trump's administration slapped 30% tariffs on many of the country's exports.

In its annual human rights report released on Tuesday, the US State Department accused South Africa of taking "a substantially worrying step towards land expropriation of Afrikaners and further abuses against racial minorities."

Hit with the highest US tariffs of any Sub-Saharan country, South Africa has been a regular target of Trump, who has criticised land and employment laws meant to redress lingering racial inequalities.

Pretoria's foreign ministry responded on Tuesday by expressing "profound disappointment" in the US report.

'Inaccurate and deeply flawed'