Man City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win first Champions League title
Rodri struck in 68th minute of the high-voltage game in Istanbul to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.
Manchester City's Rodri scored the lone goal. / Photo: Reuters
June 10, 2023

Manchester City have won the Champions League title for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium.

Rodri struck in the 68th minute during the high-voltage game on Saturday to see the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners complete a treble of trophies this season.

While it is the first time City have won European football's biggest club competition, it is the third time Pep Guardiola has lifted the trophy as a coach.

City triumphed despite losing inspirational midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to an injury in the first half.

The victory means the club finally achieved its ambition of reaching the summit of European soccer, 15 years after Abu Dhabi's ruling family transformed it into the richest teams in the world.

Owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in attendance to see City's crowning moment.

It was only the second time he has watched his team in person in 15 years.

Romelu Lukaku had the chance to score a late equaliser, but headed straight at Ederson from about four metres out.

City's winner came when Rodri collected Bernardo Silva's cutback and fired through a crowded penalty box.

The relief was unmistakeable as he raced towards City's fans and slid on his knees in celebration.

Inter almost evened the score within minutes of that goal when Federico Dimarco hit the bar from close range.

He then looked like turning in the rebound, but saw his shot come back off teammate Lukaku.

SOURCE:TRT World
