WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine calls out Obama over Crimea annexation comments
Ukraine faults former US President Barack Obama for suggesting that Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 wasn't a territorial breach.
Ukraine calls out Obama over Crimea annexation comments
Barack Obama served as the 44th President of the United States between 2009 and 2017. Photo: AP / AP
June 23, 2023

Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, has rebuffed comments by former US President Barack Obama on Russia's annexation of Crimea.

On Thursday, Obama said during an interview on CNN that there was no “armed invasion” of Crimea by Moscow.

"If @BarackObama publicly states that Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014... was 'legal and justified,' then we should not be surprised that today there is a full-scale Russian aggression in Europe and a large-scale war of aggression that is taking hundreds of thousands of lives," Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Podolyak also argued it should come as no surprise that international law "practically does not exist" based on Obama's statements, further claiming that the current Russian government is "a blatant reflection of a specific pre-war 'Western policy'."

"Maybe it's time to start admitting critical mistakes instead of coming up with new excuses," Podolyak said.

In the CNN interview, Obama said Crimea already had a high number of Russian speakers by the time of the invasion. He further said the occupants of the peninsula had developed “some sympathy” towards Russia because they felt Moscow was "representing their interests."

Obama also argued that he and Germany's then-Chancellor Angela Merkel had to push other European countries to impose sanctions on Russia to prevent President Vladimir Putin from "continuing through the Donbas and through the rest of Ukraine."

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us