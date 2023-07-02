King Mswati III of Eswatini has rallied African leaders to employ strategies that will ensure the attainment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

On Saturday, the monarch said African states needed to leverage the natural endowment to trade more for the continent to create indigenous wealth.

“We as leaders on the continent must come up with policies that will enable our countries to collaborate and trade more, with leveraging on natural resources so that we can achieve the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Agenda 2063, Vision-2030 and the SDGs," he said.

Hundreds of exhibitions

He made the remarks in Ndola, a city in Zambia's Copperbelt Province, where he opened the 57th annual international trade fair with the theme of "Stimulating economic development through partnership, trade and investment."

The week-long event has attracted hundreds of local and foreign exhibitors showcasing various products and services.

Mswati visited exhibits along with his host, President Hakainde Hichilema, before his address, and further called for the two southern African Development Community states to enhance trade and cooperation.

Eswatini-Zambia direct flights

He announced plans to reintroduce direct Eswatini flights to Zambia.

Hichilema urged enhanced regional and continental peace to actualise the aspirations of the AfCTA.

"We have said before and we want to say it again that instability anywhere, is instability everywhere. There can be no meaningful socio-economic development without peace and stability," said Hichilema, who is also the chairperson of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

Mswati concludes a three-day visit to Zambia on Sunday, in a programme that included the signing of seven agreements between the two countries on Friday.