Bozdag Film Studios, hosting successful series such as 'Dirilis Ertugrul', 'Kurulus Osman', and 'Destan', has opened for visitors and instantly become a magnet for Turkish series enthusiasts from around the globe.

Recognised as the third-largest film set globally and the largest in Europe, Bozdag Film Studios offers an immersive experience that takes visitors on a captivating journey through the depths of ancient Turkish history, with a primary focus on the glorious era of the Ottoman Empire.

Stepping onto these carefully constructed structures, purpose-built for the filming of TV series, visitors are transported to a bygone era, where historical buildings authentically recreate the grandeur of Turkish history.

The studio's awe-inspiring locations encompass a range of notable sites, including the Inegol Castle, Urgenc Market, Marmaracik Castle, Yenisehir Market, Kulucahisar Castle, Harzemshah Palace, Sogut, and Kayi Tribe sections.

Each locale unveils a distinct facet of the Ottoman Empire's legacy, immersing visitors in the rich tapestry of Turkish culture.

At the heart of the Kayi Tribe sections, prominently featured in the beloved TV series "Dirilis Ertugrul" and "Kurulus Osman," visitors can not only capture stunning photographs in traditional Turkish costumes but also partake in an array of engaging activities.

What is offered?

From horseback riding to witnessing the production of Turkish crafts, guests are invited to explore the daily lives of the Kayi people, gaining firsthand experience and knowledge of the era.

However, the studio's allure extends beyond the meticulously crafted sets. Visitors are treated to the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the actors who bring these historical narratives to life.

For those seeking a moment of respite, the Sogut area provides a haven of tranquility. Visitors can indulge in traditional juices and coffee while reveling in the ambiance of centuries past.

Additionally, a souvenir shop offers the chance to take a piece of Turkish heritage home, with traditional costumes available for purchase.

The Bozdag Film Studios have become a beacon for enthusiasts not only within Turkiye but also from far-flung corners of the globe, drawing visitors from the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, the Balkans, and Latin America.

A vision came true

Mehmet Bozdag, the head of Bozdag Film's board of directors, producer, and screenwriter, shared his vision for the studio and expressed his dream of transforming the set of the series into a grand studio open for visits when he embarked on the journey of “Dirilis Ertugrul.”

"We were inspired by similar ventures abroad and felt that our own historical epics deserved to be experienced by audiences firsthand. The places where the series are shot, the atmospheric ambience, the relentless efforts, and the intricate sets—all of this should be seen,” Bozdag added.

Since its inception, the studio has garnered tremendous interest from visitors, who are enchanted by the experience that goes beyond just a standard studio visit.

Bozdag expressed his gratitude, stating, "The satisfaction of our viewers is paramount. We constantly strive to enhance the allure of the studio, ensuring that every visitor leaves with unforgettable memories."

Looking towards the future, Bozdag revealed plans to create grand shows of epic proportions within the studio. Working closely with his team, he envisions captivating audiences with spectacles that will draw crowds of thirty to forty thousand people, starting in April next year.