The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed over 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Zuwa, Sambisa Forest, in Northeastern Nigeria, an official said on Thursday.

The NAF killed over 15 Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday as part of the Joint Task Force North-East of Operation Hadin Kai, according to a statement by the Air Force spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame.

He added that the air strikes demonstrated the NAF's precision, reach and resolve in the fight against terrorism.

“On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area.”

‘Key structures demolished’