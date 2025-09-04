AFRICA
2 min read
Boko Haram: Nigeria airstrikes kill over 15 terrorists in forest hideout
The air raid struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area, says Nigerian Air Force spokesperson
The operation targeted fighters and commanders linked to recent attacks. / REUTERS
September 4, 2025

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed over 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Zuwa, Sambisa Forest, in Northeastern Nigeria, an official said on Thursday.

The NAF killed over 15 Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday as part of the Joint Task Force North-East of Operation Hadin Kai, according to a statement by the Air Force spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame.

He added that the air strikes demonstrated the NAF's precision, reach and resolve in the fight against terrorism.

“On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area.”

‘Key structures demolished’

Recommended

“Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, the mission targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta.”

“The strikes proved devastating, neutralizing over 15 Boko Haram terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations,” according to the statement.

This latest success underscores the air force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians while supporting ground troops in joint operations to dismantle terrorist networks, it said.

“The Nigerian Air Force continues to stand as a symbol of vigilance, professionalism, and decisive airpower in defense of national security,” the statement read.

Boko Haram is a terrorist group based in northeastern Nigeria, also active in Chad, Niger, and Cameroon. The group is notorious for brutal attacks on civilians, security forces, and educational institutions, including mass shootings, bombings, and kidnappings.

