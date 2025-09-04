An Egyptian official has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “delusional,” defying him to cancel a gas agreement between Egypt and Israel.

“Netanyahu can’t bear the economic and political consequences” of abolishing the gas deal, Diaa Rashwan, the head of the State Information Service (SIS), said in televised statements.

“(Netanyahu) sees Egypt as an obstacle to his dream of Greater Israel and a danger to him, a thorn in his side, especially since Cairo is the first line of defence against Palestinian displacement,” he added.

His comments followed Israeli media reports suggesting that Netanyahu was considering suspending a deal to supply Egypt with gas.

Massive gas deal

The daily Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday that Netanyahu instructed officials “not to move forward with the massive gas deal with Egypt without his personal approval.”

The paper said he was discussing with Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen “whether to proceed with the agreement, and how to do so,” before making a final decision.