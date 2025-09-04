AFRICA
2 min read
Egyptian official calls Israeli premier 'delusional,' defies him to cancel gas deal
An Egyptian official has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “delusional,” defying him to cancel a gas agreement between Egypt and Israel.
Egyptian official calls Israeli premier 'delusional,' defies him to cancel gas deal
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces ICC arrest warrant over his involvement in the Gaza war. / Photo: AP
September 4, 2025

An Egyptian official has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “delusional,” defying him to cancel a gas agreement between Egypt and Israel.

“Netanyahu can’t bear the economic and political consequences” of abolishing the gas deal, Diaa Rashwan, the head of the State Information Service (SIS), said in televised statements.

“(Netanyahu) sees Egypt as an obstacle to his dream of Greater Israel and a danger to him, a thorn in his side, especially since Cairo is the first line of defence against Palestinian displacement,” he added.

His comments followed Israeli media reports suggesting that Netanyahu was considering suspending a deal to supply Egypt with gas.

Massive gas deal

The daily Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday that Netanyahu instructed officials “not to move forward with the massive gas deal with Egypt without his personal approval.”

The paper said he was discussing with Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen “whether to proceed with the agreement, and how to do so,” before making a final decision.

Recommended

Last month, Netanyahu had declared that he was “deeply committed to the vision of Greater Israel,” which, according to Israeli claims, encompasses the occupied Palestinian territories and parts of Arab countries, stretching from the Euphrates to the Nile.

Rashwan said if Netanyahu believes Egypt has only one path for energy and gas, “he is delusional.”

'Exporting crisis to Egypt'

“The Egyptian administration has alternatives and scenarios for what may happen, and Netanyahu is trying to export a crisis to Egypt,” he added.

On August 14, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the gas agreement signed with “NewMed Energy,” a partner in Israel’s Leviathan gas field, was an extension of the 2019 deal until 2040.

Madbouly stressed that the extension of the agreement does not affect Egypt’s strong and clear stance on the Gaza war and rejection of all attempts “to liquidate the Palestinian cause or forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.”

Israeli gas is transported to Egypt via an undersea pipeline from the Leviathan and Tamar fields to a reception terminal in North Sinai. Cairo uses part of these supplies to meet domestic demand and re-export some as liquefied natural gas from its Idku and Damietta plants to European and Asian markets.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us