Eleven suspects are in custody following the exhumation of 34 bodies and recovery of 102 human remains from shallow graves in Kenya’s Kilifi County, police confirmed, in what authorities say is a return of cult-linked killings.

Police Chief Douglas Kanja, who toured the Kwa Binzaro site on Wednesday, said four of the suspects are considered prime targets of an investigation into the deaths.

He added that preliminary findings suggest many victims were not locals, complicating identification.

Kanja told reporters that “32 bodies have so far been exhumed, and two other bodies were also recovered here in this area, making a total of 34 bodies. 102 body parts have been recovered. We have sent our best team here of investigators, and very soon, we will come up with a complete investigation file.”

Painful memories