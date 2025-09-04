A Zambian court on Thursday sentenced former foreign minister Joseph Malanji to four years in prison with hard labour for corruption.

Malanji, who served under former president Edgar Lungu from 2018 to 2021, was arrested in late 2021 for allegedly using embezzled state funds to acquire property, including two Bell 420 helicopters.

The conviction marked a rare victory for state prosecutors in the Southern Africa country.

"I have heard the spirited mitigation by counsel and taken note that the convicts are first offenders and are entitled to leniency," said magistrate Ireen Wishimanga.

The 60-year-old will serve "four years imprisonment with hard labour", she ruled.

Malanji's co-accused Fredson Yamba will serve three years, she added.