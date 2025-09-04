AFRICA
2 min read
Pope Leo calls for stop to 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Sudan
"It is time to initiate a serious, sincere and inclusive dialogue between the parties to end the conflict," pontiff says
Pope Leo calls for stop to 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Sudan
Pope Leo XIV during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican. / AP
September 4, 2025

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday called on the international community to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, according to the Vatican News.

"I make a heartfelt appeal to those responsible and to the international community to ensure humanitarian corridors and implement a coordinated response to stop this humanitarian catastrophe," Pope Leo said during his General Audience.

Pointing to the famine and violence, the pope described the situation in Sudan as "dramatic" and called for a humanitarian response.

"It is time to initiate a serious, sincere, and inclusive dialogue between the parties to end the conflict and restore hope, dignity, and peace to the people of Sudan," he noted.

Landslide and cholera

Recommended

He also prayed for the victims of the recent landslide and added that the spread of cholera threatens thousands of people who are "already exhausted."

More than 1,000 people lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a village in Sudan’s western Darfur State, an armed group said.

The group that controls the area, said in a statement that the entire population of Tarsin village in the Marra Mountains was killed on August 31, after heavy rains caused the landslide.

The natural disaster came amid a raging war between the army and the RSF, which has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million since April 2023, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us