Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday called on the international community to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, according to the Vatican News.

"I make a heartfelt appeal to those responsible and to the international community to ensure humanitarian corridors and implement a coordinated response to stop this humanitarian catastrophe," Pope Leo said during his General Audience.

Pointing to the famine and violence, the pope described the situation in Sudan as "dramatic" and called for a humanitarian response.

"It is time to initiate a serious, sincere, and inclusive dialogue between the parties to end the conflict and restore hope, dignity, and peace to the people of Sudan," he noted.

