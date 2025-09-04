Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday received the presidents of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Congo in Beijing, a day after China staged a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, state media reported.

Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa had traveled to Beijing to attend the parade.

Other foreign leaders hosted were Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, according to Xinhua News Agency.