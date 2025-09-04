AFRICA
Africa’s first self-flying air taxi flight launched in Rwanda
The initiative solidifies country’s position as Africa’s hub for testing and implementing cutting-edge aviation technology, government says
The EH216-S electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. / Others
September 4, 2025

Rwanda, in partnership with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has launched Africa’s first-ever public flight of a self-flying electric air taxi, the government announced Wednesday.

The initiative solidifies the country’s position as Africa’s hub for testing and implementing cutting-edge aviation technology, the Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

By partnering with CRBC’s global engineering expertise, Rwanda aims to build a new ecosystem for advanced air mobility with a technology designed to reduce traffic congestion, connect communities and create sustainable transportation options.

“Rwanda is actively building a future where our cities are more connected and our economy is more dynamic through innovative transport solutions,” said Infrastructure Minister Jimmy Gasore.

Case study

He noted that the partnership provides a strong foundation to bring in new technologies and expertise.

“By collaborating on this historic flight, we are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication to fostering a safe, progressive regulatory environment for advanced air mobility,” he said.

A demonstration featuring the EHang EH216-S pilotless eVTOL is planned at the African Aviation Summit to be held Thursday and Friday in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

The demonstration aims provide a live case study for stakeholders and regulators on the continent, marking the first public flight of its kind in Africa.

Attract investment

Huang Qilin, director general of CRBC's Rwanda Office, said the collaboration with Rwanda is a testament to the company’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to Africa.

“Leveraging our global network and engineering strength, we look forward to working with Rwanda to explore the potential of the low-altitude economy and create new models for innovative development across the continent,” said Huang.

According to officials, Rwanda aims to attract investment and technology partners to its emerging air mobility market, which builds on its successful history of pioneering drone delivery services.

EHang, said to be a global leader in urban air mobility technology, partnered with CRBC to broaden its international market presence.

SOURCE:AA
