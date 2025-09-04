Rwanda, in partnership with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has launched Africa’s first-ever public flight of a self-flying electric air taxi, the government announced Wednesday.

The initiative solidifies the country’s position as Africa’s hub for testing and implementing cutting-edge aviation technology, the Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

By partnering with CRBC’s global engineering expertise, Rwanda aims to build a new ecosystem for advanced air mobility with a technology designed to reduce traffic congestion, connect communities and create sustainable transportation options.

“Rwanda is actively building a future where our cities are more connected and our economy is more dynamic through innovative transport solutions,” said Infrastructure Minister Jimmy Gasore.

Case study

He noted that the partnership provides a strong foundation to bring in new technologies and expertise.

“By collaborating on this historic flight, we are not only showcasing the future of aviation but also demonstrating our dedication to fostering a safe, progressive regulatory environment for advanced air mobility,” he said.

A demonstration featuring the EHang EH216-S pilotless eVTOL is planned at the African Aviation Summit to be held Thursday and Friday in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.