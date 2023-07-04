SPORTS
Neymar fined $3.3 million for building lake at home
The fine follows a series of complaints which started on social media against the lake construction at the football star's home.
Authorities have stopped all construction of an artificial lake at Neymar's property. /Photo: Reuters / Others
July 4, 2023

Brazilian football star, Neymar, has been fined 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for constructing an artificial lake without an environmental license.

The luxury project, which includes a heliport, spa and gym caused the star to be handed four fines by the Mangaratiba town council, a coastal tourist area around 130 kilometers from Rio where the Paris Saint-Germain star has his mansion.

In a statement, the council secretariat said there are “dozens of infractions” detected at the PSG player’s property including "capture and diversion of river water'' and "removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorisation."

Neymar was additionally fined for “carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorisation,” among other infringements. According to Brazilian media, Neymar’s mansion sits on 10,000 square meters of land.

Penalty

Complaints against the construction were initially made on social media. Authorities cordoned off the site and ceased all activity where labourers had been working on an artificial beach. But Brazilian media reported that Neymar threw a party there and bathed in the lake.

The 31-year old striker is currently recovering from surgery on his right ankle, which he underwent in Doha in March. He has not played since February and doubts have arisen about his staying at PSG.

Neymar bought the Mangaratiba mansion in 2016. He has 20 days to appeal the penalty, the amount of which had initially been set at 5 million reais, approximately $1 million.

The case is also being probed by the local attorney general's office, the state civil police and environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

