An eastern African train service has embarked on its maiden commuter trip from Djibouti to Ethiopia in an initiative meant to foster regional integration.

The Chinese-built electric railway was until this week undertaking only freight services between the cities of Addis Ababa and Djibouti.

The passenger service which is part of an initiative by the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), is expected to boost ties through cultural exchange, tourism, labour migration, elevate trade ties, and ease movement of people between neighbouring nations.

Igad's Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu flagged off the maiden commuter trip on Sunday in Djibouti’s Nagad railway station.

Collaborations

The bloc is using the train service as a model to promote cross-border collaborations through existing railway lines in the region.

"This railway has not only facilitated economic and social growth, but through positive migration and human mobility, has also brought the people of Djibouti and Ethiopia together," said Dr Workneh.

The maiden passenger trip includes stopovers for a cultural night in Dire Dawa and other activities en route to Addis Ababa.

Economic boost

The railway service is an economic lifeline for landlocked Ethiopia which uses it to transport 98% of its coffee to the global market through the port of Djibouti on the Red Sea.

Early this year, the two countries marked the fifth anniversary of the 756-kilometre railway. It replaced the French-built railway constructed in 1917 which fell into disrepair and witnessed frequent derailments.

The railway is seen as having the potential to link the port of Djibouti to railway lines across Kenya, Sudan and South Sudan.