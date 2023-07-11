Uganda has significantly reduced the number of laboratories approved to offer DNA testing services following a spike paternity tests being sought daily in the country.

Prevalence of DNA laboratories in the country had raised public concern on the credibility of paternity test results, amid reports of defective machines and switching of samples.

The government said two entities, privately-owned MBN chain and the Government Analytical Laboratory, were the accredited facilities to conduct the tests in the country.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the two met accreditation requirements including quality control measures.

"Any other laboratory that feels it is ready will be accredited using the vigorous accreditation criteria," Dr Aceng is quoted as telling journalists on Monday.

Prove fatherhood

Most paternity tests had returned positive results for men seeking to prove fatherhood of their children, the minister said.

"(The laboratories) have indicated that 7 out of 10 paternity disputes that sought testing turned out to be positive biological relationships," she said.

Early this month lawmakers expressed concern at the high number of DNA tests sought in the country especially by men to resolve kinship disputes.

Ugandan police, marriage counsellors and religious leaders also expressed similar concerns, according to reports.

The Government Analytical Laboratory is located in the capital Kampala, while MBN has its head office in Kampala but with branches across the country, Monitor newspaper reports.