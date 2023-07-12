The President of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi has held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi as the Iranian leader begins a tour of three African countries. Their discussions on Wednesday morning focused mainly on economic ties.

''Kenya is keen on enhancing its trade volumes with Iran. That is why we are working closely with Tehran to facilitate the export of more tea, meat and other agricultural products to Iran, which will also act as a key entry point to Central Asian countries,'' President Ruto says in a Tweet after the meeting.

Apart from Kenya, President Raisi will also travel to Uganda and Zimbabwe. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had delayed his departure for the three-nation tour to Africa that is the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years.

Kenya's foreign ministry said the visit earlier scheduled to start on Tuesday was delayed by one day so that key memoranda of understanding could be finalised.

The visit by President Raisi marks the latest diplomatic effort by Iran to forge new alliances and expand its impact.