AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya, Iran to boost ties as President Raisi begins Africa tour
The President of Iran has started his visit of three Africa countries with Kenya.
Kenya, Iran to boost ties as President Raisi begins Africa tour
President Raisi visit to Africa is the first by an Iranian leader in 11 years. Photo: President Ruto/Twitter / Others
July 12, 2023

The President of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi has held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi as the Iranian leader begins a tour of three African countries. Their discussions on Wednesday morning focused mainly on economic ties.

''Kenya is keen on enhancing its trade volumes with Iran. That is why we are working closely with Tehran to facilitate the export of more tea, meat and other agricultural products to Iran, which will also act as a key entry point to Central Asian countries,'' President Ruto says in a Tweet after the meeting.

Apart from Kenya, President Raisi will also travel to Uganda and Zimbabwe. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had delayed his departure for the three-nation tour to Africa that is the first visit by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years.

Kenya's foreign ministry said the visit earlier scheduled to start on Tuesday was delayed by one day so that key memoranda of understanding could be finalised.

The visit by President Raisi marks the latest diplomatic effort by Iran to forge new alliances and expand its impact.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us