Sudan's neighbouring countries have agreed in a meeting held in Cairo to establish a ministerial mechanism to stop the fighting between rival Sudanese parties.

It came in the final statement of the summit read by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday.

“It has been agreed on establishing a ministerial mechanism that will convene for its first meeting in Chad to set an executive action plan to stop the fighting and to reach a comprehensive settlement to the crisis in Sudan,” the statement said.

It also urged full respect for Sudan's sovereignty and its territorial integrity. The summit was held in Egypt to help settle the ongoing war in Sudan that erupted on April 15.

At the opening session, El-Sisi said the summit was being held at a "historic moment," urging the halt of all military operations in Sudan, according to Egyptian daily Youm7.

Summit attendees

The Egyptian foreign ministry said "top officials" are taking part in the summit but did not specify their names or the number of countries attending.

Sudanese diplomatic sources, however, told Anadolu that the summit was attended by El-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous, added that the summit was also attended by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Chad's transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby, Libya's Presidential Council Chairperson Mohamed Menfi and Faustin-Archange Touadera, the President of the Central African Republic.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April.

Breached ceasefires

The conflict has claimed the lives of approximately 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence in the country.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.