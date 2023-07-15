AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Russian, South African presidents discuss grain deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin says an agreement with the UN to allow fertiliser and food from the country be sold to foreign markets has not been honoured.
Russian, South African presidents discuss grain deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, had a telephone call on July 15, 2023. Photo: AA / Others
July 15, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a phone talk with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to a Kremlin statement released on Saturday, Putin told Ramaphosa that the main purpose of the deal, namely the supply of grain to countries in need, including on the African continent, has not been realised.

Putin also pointed out that obligations stipulated in the relevant Russia-UN memorandum on the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilisers remain unfulfilled.

Putin and Ramaphosa also discussed preparation for the Russia-Africa summit in July and BRICS (acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) meeting in August.

Peace initiative

According to Kremlin, the two leaders agreed to continue considering the African peace initiative on Ukraine at the Russia-Africa summit.

In a separate statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the leaders of the African countries, who were part of the continent's peace mission that visited Ukraine and Russia in June, "will definitely have an opportunity" to talk about their initiative with Putin on the sidelines of Russia-Africa summit.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us