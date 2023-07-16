AFRICA
Deaths after militants attack police escorting convoy in Niger
The attackers targeted a group of paramilitary police escorting a convoy along a road near the border with Burkina Faso, an army statement said.
Niger's army has been fighting an upsurge of violence by Islamist militants. / Photo: Reuters
July 16, 2023

A police officer and four civilians were killed in a "complex terrorist attack" in southwestern Niger, the army has said

The attack was carried out in an area where thousands have fled their homes this month to escape violence.

It took place on Friday afternoon, targeting "a group of paramilitary police escorting a convoy" along a road near the border with Burkina Faso, an army statement released on Saturday said.

The statement said five people had been killed and 19 injured, including seven officers, five soldiers, and seven civilians, who were all taken to the capital Niamey.

"On the side of the enemy, two terrorists were killed," said the statement.

Hotbed for militants

The attack took place in the southwestern Tillaberi region, in the border area where Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet - a hotbed of activity for militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The vast arid area has around 150,000 internally displaced people, according to the UN.

On Wednesday, the UN and local authorities said nearly 11,000 had fled their homes this month alone.

Niger is struggling with an insurgency that has spilled into its southeast from northeastern Nigeria.

SOURCE:AFP
