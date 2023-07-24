AFRICA
Fuel tanker explosion kills several in southern Nigeria
Police say residents were trying to siphon petrol out of an overturned fuel truck that was involved in an accident.
Fuel tanker accident are common in Nigeria. / Others
July 24, 2023

At least eight people were killed when a fuel tanker exploded in southwestern Nigeria as residents were trying to siphon petrol out of it.

The tanker was involved in an accident on Sunday night in a neighbourhood of Ondo state which caused it to veer off the road and topple on its side, the police said on Monday.

"Some people went there to scoop fuel, in the process the tanker exploded," said Ondo state police spokesman Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya.

The price of petrol has more than tripled since the removal of a decades-old subsidy at the end of May, hitting motorists and households and small businesses who use petrol generators for power.

SOURCE:Reuters
