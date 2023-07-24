Kenyan opposition has called off tax-hike protests scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.

The decision has been made to “allow the country honour” those killed or injured in violent protests in the past, the opposition said in a statement on Monday.

“We will hold a different kind of protest. The peaceful protests will take the form of solidarity parades and vigil for the victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country,” the opposition, led by veteran politician Raila Odinga, said.

“On that day, we will also roll out the process of reaching out to the families of the victims with a view to offering any assistance that can lessen their burden," the opposition added.

"During the vigils, candle lighting and laying of flowers, we encourage Kenyans to say prayers and read out the names of victims. We shall provide the list of the victims in time for the exercise.

“We ask Kenyans to pray also that the International Criminal Court takes up the matter based on an expanded list of perpetrators that we intend to furnish the court with in due course. This struggle will continue.”

More than 20 people have been killed in the violent protests in the country in the last three weeks.

The opposition accuses President William Ruto’s administration of turning a deaf ear to Kenyans’ plight, including a high cost of living and joblessness.

Finance Act

Last month, Ruto signed the controversial Finance Bill 2023 into law, paving way for the introduction of higher taxes on fuel, salaries and digital content.

The value added tax (VAT) on petrol was raised from 8% to 16% in the new Act of Parliament, pushing up the prices of fuel beyond the rich of many.

Whereas the Kenyan government has given a relatively conservative figure on the people killed during the protests, the opposition claims that “more than 50 people have been shot dead by police and hundreds admitted to hospital with injuries.”

“Many hospitals have been instructed not to disclose the number of casualties or deaths, or even admit victims of police brutality,” the opposition said.

Last week, a Kenyan police officer told the Associated Press that they had been ordered not to disclose or file records of the number of people killed during the tax-hike protests.