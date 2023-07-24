Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Turkish football club Galatasaray.

The Turkish side announced Zaha’s signing on Monday. The Côte d'Ivoire national, 30, has signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray.

Zaha left Palace in June after his contract with the English club expired.

He joined Palace’s academy when he was 12 years old. He received his first senior team call-up in 2010.

Zaha made 458 appearances for Palace, scoring 90 goals and providing 76 assists.

Palace’s EPL top scorer

He has 68 English Premier League goals to his name, making him the club’s top scorer in history, with 33 goals ahead of second-placed Christian Benteke.

Zaha, who had two spells at Palace, was named the club’s player of the season on three separate occasions.

“I am so proud to have played my part in getting us to the [English] Premier League and helping to keep us there,” he recently told Crystal Palace’s fans in a goodbye message.

Turkish top-flight league defending champions, Galatasaray, have won the Süper Lig title 23 times, making the Istanbul-based club the second most successful team, only behind Fenerbahçe (28).