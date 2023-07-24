SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha leaves English side Crystal Palace as the club's top scorer in Premier League history.
Galatasaray sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha has signed a three-year deal with Turkish side Galatasaray. Photo: Galatasaray Twitter / Others
July 24, 2023

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Turkish football club Galatasaray.

The Turkish side announced Zaha’s signing on Monday. The Côte d'Ivoire national, 30, has signed a three-year deal with Galatasaray.

Zaha left Palace in June after his contract with the English club expired.

He joined Palace’s academy when he was 12 years old. He received his first senior team call-up in 2010.

Zaha made 458 appearances for Palace, scoring 90 goals and providing 76 assists.

Palace’s EPL top scorer

He has 68 English Premier League goals to his name, making him the club’s top scorer in history, with 33 goals ahead of second-placed Christian Benteke.

Zaha, who had two spells at Palace, was named the club’s player of the season on three separate occasions.

“I am so proud to have played my part in getting us to the [English] Premier League and helping to keep us there,” he recently told Crystal Palace’s fans in a goodbye message.

Turkish top-flight league defending champions, Galatasaray, have won the Süper Lig title 23 times, making the Istanbul-based club the second most successful team, only behind Fenerbahçe (28).

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us