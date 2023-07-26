Niger's presidency said that some members of the presidential guard started an "anti-republican" movement "in vain" and that the national army was ready to attack them if they did not come to their senses.

President Mohamed Bazoum and his family were well, the presidency added in a statement. This came after security sources said presidential guards were holding President Bazoum inside the presidential palace, Reuters news agency reports.

Some soldiers from Niger's presidential guard have blockaded the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, several security sources said on Wednesday.

The soldiers are blocking President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, security sources say.

A Reuters reporter saw military vehicles blocking the entrance to the presidential palace.

Access to ministries next to the palace has also been blocked, the security sources said.

An official in the presidency said staff inside the palace did not have access to their offices.

Niamey appeared calm on Wednesday morning, with normal traffic on the road and full internet access, a Reuters reporter said.

There was also a thwarted coup attempt in Niger in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before the recently elected Bazoum was due to be sworn in.

Bazoum's election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.