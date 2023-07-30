SPORTS
3 MIN READ
World Cup hosts New Zealand bow out of tournament
A goalless draw against Switzerland on Sunday was not enough to grant New Zealand progress into the Round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup tournament.
World Cup hosts New Zealand bow out of tournament
New Zealand Women’s Football Team players say they are proud of their performances despite an early exit from the World Cup. Photo: New Zealand Football       / Others
July 30, 2023

New Zealand captain Ali Riley admitted there were plenty of tears among the Football Ferns after the co-hosts bowed out of the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

A goalless draw against Switzerland in Dunedin was not enough for New Zealand to reach the knock-out stages, while the Swiss advanced after finishing top of Group A.

“There are a lot of tears out there, but they should be so proud to finish on four points,” Riley said as Norway advanced on goal difference at New Zealand's expense, having chalked up the same points tally.

“We gave everything. It was a really good performance, especially defensively. We fought really hard.”

New Zealand had high hopes of reaching the last 16 after a 1-0 win over Norway in their opening game.

First World Cup win

It was the Football Ferns' first-ever win at a World Cup to end a 15-match winless streak dating back to the inaugural 1991 tournament.

However, a shock defeat to the Philippines left New Zealand needing to beat the Swiss, but the home side failed to get the goal they needed.

“We said we’d leave everything on the pitch, make this country proud, show who we are. And I think we did that,” Riley said.

“Switzerland are a good team and I wish them all the luck."

Their opening win over Norway at Auckland's Eden Park drew a crowd of around 42,000 –a record for New Zealand in either men's or women's football.

Riley had a clear message for her team.

“Be proud. Be proud of what we've achieved with the crowd cheering us on,” she said.

‘Very disappointed’

“I hope that little girls across New Zealand will start playing football and achieve whatever they put their mind to.”

Fighting back tears, New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova admitted being “super emotional because everyone's very disappointed about the result, but this team can be so proud.”

The former Czech Republic defender said playing three home matches in front of bumper, near-sell-out crowds showed the support New Zealand had at this World Cup.

“It's what we hoped for and our crowds showed how much they care. We wanted to make them proud and I believe we did,” she added.

Midfielder Malia Steinmetz also applauded the home supporters, before admitting: "It's gutting, we were so close."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us