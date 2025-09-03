SPORTS
Nigerian football star Iheanacho joins Celtic after Sevilla exit
The signing with Celtic comes barely 24 hours after the Nigerian star parted ways with Sevilla
The 28-year-old Nigerian forward has featured extensively for the Nigerian national team. / Others
September 3, 2025

Nigeria Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been given a fresh start, as former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, now Celtic FC manager, moved swiftly to sign him on a 12-month contract after Sevilla FC terminated Iheanacho’s contract on Tuesday, September 2.

“Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year deal, subject to international clearance, with the club having the option of a further year,” said Celtic in a statement on Wednesday, September 3.

The 28-year-old Nigerian forward has featured extensively for the Nigerian national team, including six AFCON tournaments, 20 international friendlies and 15 World Cup qualifiers.

Iheanacho spent two years with Manchester City at the start of his professional career, and he picked up a League Cup winner’s medal during his time at the Etihad.

International career

He then joined Leicester City and would go on to make over 200 appearances there. In his time at Leicester, he worked under Brendan Rodgers and was an FA Cup winner in 2021.

In 2024, Kelechi moved to Spanish side, Sevilla before spending the end of season 2024/25 on loan with English Championship side, Middlesbrough.

He has racked up almost 60 international caps for Nigeria throughout his career so far, and helped his country to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

RELATEDTRT Global - Nigeria's president gifts Super Eagles players land, flats after finals defeat

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says, “I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team. He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work rate.

“I am sure he will love being at Celtic and I believe our fans will love what he brings. He has great experience and he is right in his peak years so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team.”

 

 

