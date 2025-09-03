SPORTS
Espanyol fan who racially abused Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams sentenced to prison
An Espanyol fan who racially abused Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has been sentenced to a year in prison by a Barcelona court.
An Espanyol fan made racist gestures and chants towards Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao in January 2020. / TRT Afrika English
September 3, 2025

An Espanyol fan who racially abused Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday by a Barcelona court.

The supporter was accused of making racist gestures and chants towards the Ghana international in January 2020 at the RCDE Stadium.

The fan will not have to serve the prison time, in accordance with Spanish law, because the sentence is under two years and they have no prior convictions.

They were fined around 1,000 euros ($1,200) and banned from going to football stadiums for the next three years, a statement from the High Court of Justice of Catalonia said.

'Milestone in fight against racism'

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office was initially looking for a two-year sentence but agreed a deal with the accused.

"Today's ruling represents another milestone in the fight against racism in football and the eradication of all forms of violence inside and outside stadiums," La Liga said in a statement.

Spanish football has been plagued by racist incidents in recent years.

In February this year, another match between Espanyol and Athletic at the same ground was stopped after allegations visiting forward Maroan Sannadi was being racially abused by home fans.

Fight against racism in Spanish football

Then in June, four Atletico Madrid ultras were dealt suspended jail sentences for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior from a bridge in what police deemed a "hate crime."

Brazil's Vinicius has been targeted several times since he moved to Madrid in 2018, with various court convictions for the offenders.

In June 2024 three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months in prison for abusing the Madrid star.

Vinicius, Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams have been key figures in the fight against racism in Spanish football.

SOURCE:AFP
