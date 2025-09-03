An Espanyol fan who racially abused Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams was sentenced to a year in prison on Wednesday by a Barcelona court.

The supporter was accused of making racist gestures and chants towards the Ghana international in January 2020 at the RCDE Stadium.

The fan will not have to serve the prison time, in accordance with Spanish law, because the sentence is under two years and they have no prior convictions.

They were fined around 1,000 euros ($1,200) and banned from going to football stadiums for the next three years, a statement from the High Court of Justice of Catalonia said.

'Milestone in fight against racism'

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office was initially looking for a two-year sentence but agreed a deal with the accused.

"Today's ruling represents another milestone in the fight against racism in football and the eradication of all forms of violence inside and outside stadiums," La Liga said in a statement.