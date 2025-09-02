Former Morocco international and Fulham centre-back Abdeslam Ouaddou has been hospitalised after a car accident in South Africa, where he is coach of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, the club said on Tuesday.
Ouaddou, 46, and five other club staff were hit by a car on Sunday after their team bus stopped at the scene of an accident after returning to Johannesburg from a South African league match in Gqeberha.
“Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved,” said the club.
“Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries," the Orlando Pirates' statement said.
Goalkeeping coach also injured
“Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, were immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care,” the statement added.
Defender Thapelo Xoki was also hurt as well as goalkeeping coach Tyrone Damons, who had his leg broken in three places and underwent surgery on Monday, Reuters has been told.
Ouaddou, who also played at Stade Rennes and Nancy in Ligue 1, was appointed Pirates coach in July.
They play a cup final on September 13.