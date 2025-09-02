Former Morocco international and Fulham centre-back Abdeslam Ouaddou has been hospitalised after a car accident in South Africa, where he is coach of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, the club said on Tuesday.

Ouaddou, 46, and five other club staff were hit by a car on Sunday after their team bus stopped at the scene of an accident after returning to Johannesburg from a South African league match in Gqeberha.

“Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved,” said the club.

“Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries," the Orlando Pirates' statement said.

Goalkeeping coach also injured