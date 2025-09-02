SPORTS
2 min read
Coach of South Africa's Orlando Pirates injured in car accident
Former Morocco international and Fulham centre-back Abdeslam Ouaddou has been hospitalised after a car accident in South Africa, where he is coach of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.
Coach of South Africa's Orlando Pirates injured in car accident
Abdeslam Ouaddou, the head coach of South Africa's Orlando Pirates, was injured in a car accident on August 31, 2025. / TRT Afrika English
September 2, 2025

Former Morocco international and Fulham centre-back Abdeslam Ouaddou has been hospitalised after a car accident in South Africa, where he is coach of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, the club said on Tuesday.

Ouaddou, 46, and five other club staff were hit by a car on Sunday after their team bus stopped at the scene of an accident after returning to Johannesburg from a South African league match in Gqeberha.

“Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved,” said the club.

“Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries," the Orlando Pirates' statement said.

Goalkeeping coach also injured

Recommended

“Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, were immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care,” the statement added.

Defender Thapelo Xoki was also hurt as well as goalkeeping coach Tyrone Damons, who had his leg broken in three places and underwent surgery on Monday, Reuters has been told.

Ouaddou, who also played at Stade Rennes and Nancy in Ligue 1, was appointed Pirates coach in July.

They play a cup final on September 13.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us