Britain has condemned attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in Niger and said it stands by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to restore stability Niger.

"The UK is a committed partner of Niger's democratically elected government and calls for President Bazoum to be immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order," the UK government said in statement on Sunday.

African leaders on Sunday gave the junta in Niger one week to cede power or face the possible use of force, and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists, after the latest coup in the Sahel region raised alarm on the continent and in the West.

In the third coup in as many years to fell a leader in the Sahel, Niger's elected president and Western ally, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since Wednesday.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, has declared himself leader and said the putsch was a response to "the degradation of the security situation" as well as corruption and economic woes.

Release Bazoum

Bazoum is one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, where since 2020 an insurgency by groups linked to IS and al-Qaeda has also triggered coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

On Sunday, thousands of pro-coup protesters took to the streets in the capital Niamey and attacked French embassy.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response. France has promised to work with regional bloc ECOWAS on measures to handle the situation in Niger.

The European Union said it would hold Niger's putschists responsible for all attacks on civilians, diplomatic personnel and embassies after pro-coup demonstrators rallied outside the embassy of former colonial ruler France.

The European Union said it will also "quickly and resolutely" apply the decision of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to apply economic sanctions on Niger, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

At an emergency summit in Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc demanded Bazoum be reinstated within a week. Bazoum's PNDS party has called for demonstrations to be held to demand the release of the president.

Strong leadership

Otherwise, the bloc said it would take "all measures" to restore constitutional order. "Such measures may include the use of force for this effect," it said in a statement.

"No more time for us to send a warning signal... It's time for action," said Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman.

Washington welcomed "the strong leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government to defend constitutional order in Niger," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He also called for the immediate release of Bazoum and the restoration of the democratically-elected government. "The United States will remain actively engaged with ECOWAS and West African leaders on next steps to preserve Niger’s hard-earned democracy," Blinken added.

It was not immediately clear how the 15-member ECOWAS could use force. Last year, the bloc agreed to create a regional security force to intervene against insurgents and prevent military coups, but details on the force and its funding have not been outlined.

The bloc also slapped financial sanctions on the junta leaders and the country, freezing "all commercial and financial transactions" between member states and Niger -- one of the world's poorest nations, often ranking last on the UN's Human Development Index.