By Kudra Maliro

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid made a dazzling entrance during his concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This would remain memorable to African music lovers

Wizkid made an incredible performance during his "More Love Less Ego" concert at the Spurs stadium in London on Saturday 29 July 2023, and his fans and entertainment lovers couldn't stop raving about the moment.

The London concert is an important event for African music, as the singer is the only African artist to have headlined at the stadium.

Making a sensational entrance with his hit Reckless, taken from the Grammy Award-winning album Made in Lagos, the crowd couldn't hide their excitement when he took to the stage.

Collaboration efforts

As expected, the Nigerian star, one of the most celebrated African musicians, delivered an uninhibited blend of R&B, hip-hop and Afrobeat, drawing rapturous applause from the transcontinental crowd.

Reactions to this historic concert were mixed, with fans of other towering stars like Davido and Burnaboy saying that the audience was not as full as expected.

The event sparked debate. Some questioned the authenticity of reports that the concert had been sold out, with around 60,000 tickets sold.

In any case, the scale of the event and the reactions of those who took part illustrate its success.

Wizkid, who is considered one of Africa's most influential musicians, has collaborated with world-famous artists such as Drake, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber. His performance in London consolidated his position as one of the titans of Afropop.

African music globalisation

The concert featured special guests Masego and the Cavemen. Masego, known for his blend of contemporary R&B, hip-hop, funk and Afrobeat, also wowed the audience.

Financially, the concert was a major success for Wizkid. According to rough estimates, ticket sales brought in between £3.6 and £4.8 million, based on 60,000 tickets sold. These figures underline the vast financial potential of this type of event.

The concert attracted reactions from fans and celebrities alike, with many expressing admiration for Wizkid's contribution to the globalisation of African music.

More than a musical showcase, the event was a celebration of African culture, talent and the global influence of Afrobeat.