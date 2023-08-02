AFRICA
2 MIN READ
2,000 Sudanese students to finish studies in Rwanda
The University of Rwanda has offered to accommodate 2,000 medical students from war-hit Sudan.
2,000 Sudanese students to finish studies in Rwanda
On Tuesday, the University of Rwanda said that most of the Sudanese medical students are in their final year of studies. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 2, 2023

Approximately 2,000 medical students pursuing their studies in Sudan will complete their education in Rwanda.

The University of Rwanda has offered to admit students of Khartoum-based University of Medical Sciences and Technology.

University of Rwanda Vice Chancellor Didace Kayihura said most of the students that they are expecting to admit are in their final year of studies.

The learners are among the millions whose lives have been affected by the war in Sudan that broke out in mid-April.

Kayihura said the management of the Sudanese university requested the University of Rwanda to accommodate the affected students.

“Today, we are extending a hand of relief due to the instability and crisis in Sudan, but even once peace is restored, we are looking at collaborating in a sustainable manner,” Kayihura said.

In June, Tanzania took in some 150 medical students from the University of Medical Sciences and Technology in Sudan.

The students, who were due for internship, were attached to the Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us