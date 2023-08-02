Approximately 2,000 medical students pursuing their studies in Sudan will complete their education in Rwanda.

The University of Rwanda has offered to admit students of Khartoum-based University of Medical Sciences and Technology.

University of Rwanda Vice Chancellor Didace Kayihura said most of the students that they are expecting to admit are in their final year of studies.

The learners are among the millions whose lives have been affected by the war in Sudan that broke out in mid-April.

Kayihura said the management of the Sudanese university requested the University of Rwanda to accommodate the affected students.

“Today, we are extending a hand of relief due to the instability and crisis in Sudan, but even once peace is restored, we are looking at collaborating in a sustainable manner,” Kayihura said.

In June, Tanzania took in some 150 medical students from the University of Medical Sciences and Technology in Sudan.

The students, who were due for internship, were attached to the Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.