Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has called for the opening of the Ghadames border crossing with Algeria for human movement.

Dbeibeh met with officials from Libya’s Customs Administration and security forces in the city of Ghadames, according to a statement from the Customs Administration on Sunday.

During the meeting , he expressed the need for the border crossing, which was opened for commercial traffic about a year ago, to also be opened for human crossings.

He also emphasized the strategic importance of the border crossing for Libya and the significance of direct communication with Algeria through the crossing.

The Ghadames border crossing, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Ghadames, was closed in May 2014 due to escalating conflicts in Libya.

In May 2022, the Algerian government opened the border crossing for commercial traffic but did not allow passenger crossings.

Dbeibeh paid a visit to the Libyan-Algerian border during his tour of Ghadames on Aug. 3.