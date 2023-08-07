AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Libya's premier calls on Algeria to reopen Ghadames border
The border was closed in 2014 due to Libyan conflict but partially reopened last year for commercial activities.
Libya's premier calls on Algeria to reopen Ghadames border
The Libyan Prime Minister visited the border with Algeria last week. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 7, 2023

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has called for the opening of the Ghadames border crossing with Algeria for human movement.

Dbeibeh met with officials from Libya’s Customs Administration and security forces in the city of Ghadames, according to a statement from the Customs Administration on Sunday.

During the meeting , he expressed the need for the border crossing, which was opened for commercial traffic about a year ago, to also be opened for human crossings.

He also emphasized the strategic importance of the border crossing for Libya and the significance of direct communication with Algeria through the crossing.

The Ghadames border crossing, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Ghadames, was closed in May 2014 due to escalating conflicts in Libya.

In May 2022, the Algerian government opened the border crossing for commercial traffic but did not allow passenger crossings.

Dbeibeh paid a visit to the Libyan-Algerian border during his tour of Ghadames on Aug. 3.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us