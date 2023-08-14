AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Niger's junta vows to prosecute ousted President Bazoum
The coup leaders say the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum would be prosecuted "for high treason'' and underminging national security.
Niger's junta vows to prosecute ousted President Bazoum
Bazoum has been detained by the junta since he was ousted on July 26. Photo: Présidence du Niger / Others
August 14, 2023

Niger's military regime has vowed to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum for "high treason" and slammed West African leaders for imposing sanctions on the country.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger in response to the coup and has not ruled out using force against the army officers who toppled the democratically elected government of Bazoum on July 26.

Niger's military leaders said they would prosecute Bazoum "for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger", according to a statement read out by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane on national television on Sunday night.

Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president's official residence in Niamey since the coup, with international concern mounting over his conditions in detention.

Open to talks

A member of Bazoum's entourage said the deposed president saw his doctor on Saturday. "After this visit, the doctor raised no problems regarding the state of health of the deposed president and members of his family," the military said.

They also said sanctions imposed on Niger had made it difficult for people to access medicines, food and electricity, and were "illegal, inhumane and humiliating".

The comments came just hours after religious mediators met with coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani, who indicated his regime was open to a diplomatic breakthrough.

Tchiani "said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter", said Sheikh Bala Lau who led a Nigerian Muslim delegation that held talks with the junta leader in the capital Niamey.

'Painful sanctions'

Tchiani "claimed the coup was well intended" and that the plotters "struck to stave off an imminent threat that would have affected" Nigeria as well as Niger, according to Lau's statement.

But Tchiani said it was "painful" that ECOWAS had issued an ultimatum to restore Bazoum without hearing "their side of the matter", the statement added.

The Muslim leaders visited Niamey with the blessing of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also head of ECOWAS.

Tinubu has adopted a firm stance against the coup, the sixth to hit an ECOWAS member state since 2020.

The bloc has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world's poorest countries.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us