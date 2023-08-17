The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) identified a man who used artificial intelligence to imitate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s voice in order to deceive select companies and high-level governmental officials.

MIT discovered that the fraudster used artificial intelligence software to simulate President Erdogan's voice and called businesspeople from more than 10 distinct foreign nationals' mobile phones.

The perpetrator was quickly arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies, thanks to the sensitive efforts of MIT's cyber security departments, said security sources.

Officials stressed the need of residents remaining cautious in the face of such attempts in the context of cybercrime, and they stated that measures against name, voice, and identity fraud will be continually improved.