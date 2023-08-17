TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Man used AI to fake Turkish President Erdogan's voice for fraud arrested
The perpetrator was quickly arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies, thanks to the sensitive efforts of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT's cyber security departments, said security sources.
Man used AI to fake Turkish President Erdogan's voice for fraud arrested
Turkish cyber security officials intensify efforts against name, voice, and identity fraud committed by using the Artificial Intelligence. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 17, 2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) identified a man who used artificial intelligence to imitate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s voice in order to deceive select companies and high-level governmental officials.

MIT discovered that the fraudster used artificial intelligence software to simulate President Erdogan's voice and called businesspeople from more than 10 distinct foreign nationals' mobile phones.

The perpetrator was quickly arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies, thanks to the sensitive efforts of MIT's cyber security departments, said security sources.

Officials stressed the need of residents remaining cautious in the face of such attempts in the context of cybercrime, and they stated that measures against name, voice, and identity fraud will be continually improved.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us