Mali and Burkina Faso have dispatched warplanes to Niger in a show of solidarity against possible military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Niger's state television reported joint efforts by Mali and Burkina Faso in support of Niger and the deployment of warplanes within Niger's borders on Friday.

"Mali and Burkina Faso turned their commitments into concrete action by deploying warplanes to respond to any attack on Niger," it said, noting the planes were Super Tucano fighter jets.

During a meeting Friday of the ECOWAS military chiefs in Ghana, the date of a possible military intervention in Niger was set but not disclosed. The bloc declared that its military forces were ready to intervene as soon as orders were given.

Burkina Faso and Mali, both under military leadership, previously released a statement of support for Niger against any ECOWAS military operation to alter the course of the coup in Niger.

'Militia recruitment'

The statement warned that any intervention would be seen as a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.

A volunteer militia force comprised of civilians is reportedly being organised in Niger in response to a potential military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recruitment for a civilian militia force called the Volunteers for the Defence of Niger (VDN) will commence on Saturday in the capital Niamey and in areas along the borders of Nigeria and Benin, according to local media reports.

A similar militia group with the same name exists in Burkina Faso, offering support to the army in counterterrorism efforts, Anadolu news agency reports.

Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, declared himself last month the head of a transitional government after President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted by a military coup.