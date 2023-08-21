By Charles Mgbolu

The horses' hooves dig up dust as they gallop fast and in sync across the field, their teeth bared as they respond to the kicks of white-turbaned riders who intermittently fire gun powder from long hunting rifles.

It is the annual Yacoub el Mansour festival in Raba, Morrocco, a colourful cultural ceremony where traditionally garbed riders and their horses take centre stage.

The event, which dates back to the 15th century, is a Moroccan equestrian art derived from the Arabic word "baroud" meaning gunpowder, widely practised in Morocco to celebrate national, religious, and family feasts.

The cultural performance by fiercely racing horses and riders are a re-enactment of military operations against enemies in historic battles.

Tbourida competitions are organised every year in every region of Morocco. Winners are given a trophy which they lift at the end of the competition as a mark of honour.

Tbourida is a contest of speed, endurance, grace, discipline, and maneuverability. Each region is represented by a team known as "Sorba," made up of distinguished riders and horses.

They are equipped with a high-quality harness, reflecting the artisanal know-how of Moroccan craftsmen.

The group of riders and horses running in the Tbourida typically consists of 11 to 15 riders lined up led by "Mqadem", who takes his place at the centre of the troupe and coordinates the movements of the men and horses. The tbourida is a cultural heritage that has been passed down for generations.

Tbourida has been listed as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage since 2021 with women also now taking part in the competitions.