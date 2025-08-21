WORLD
Japanese city considering limiting smartphone use to two hours daily
A Japanese city is considering limiting smartphone use for its residents to two hours a day amid concerns about the effect of excessive technology exposure.
Students in Japan's Toyoake city may also face restrictions on smartphone use. / Photo: AP
August 21, 2025

A Japanese city is considering limiting smartphone use for its residents to two hours a day amid concerns about the effect of excessive technology exposure, media reports said on Thursday.

The ordinance drafted by the city of Toyoake in Aichi province is likely to be the first municipal regulation in Japan that targets a limit on the use of smartphones and other electronic devices, Kyodo News reported, citing local officials.

If the local assembly passes the ordinance, it will take effect on October 1.

"We want the ordinance to provide an opportunity for people to think about how they use smartphones," according to an official.

No penalty

But there is no penalty proposed for those who will violate the ordinance.

The draft ordinance also recommends that elementary school students stop using smartphones by 9pm, and junior high and older students put their devices away by 10pm.

While recognising that smartphones, computers, and tablets are essential tools, the draft cautions that excessive use of social media and video streaming can harm health and family life.

SOURCE:AA
