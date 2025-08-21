A Japanese city is considering limiting smartphone use for its residents to two hours a day amid concerns about the effect of excessive technology exposure, media reports said on Thursday.

The ordinance drafted by the city of Toyoake in Aichi province is likely to be the first municipal regulation in Japan that targets a limit on the use of smartphones and other electronic devices, Kyodo News reported, citing local officials.

If the local assembly passes the ordinance, it will take effect on October 1.

"We want the ordinance to provide an opportunity for people to think about how they use smartphones," according to an official.