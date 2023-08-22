African nations have made impressive climbs in the latest FIFA rankings for women senior football teams.

Morocco, which made her debut in the just concluded Women’s World Cup, moved 14 places, from 78 to 58, making her the nation with the biggest leap.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa made the second biggest climb in the rankings. They are now 45th on the standings, moving an impressive 9 positions.

Nigeria’s Super falcons remains the top-ranked African team and equally moved 8th places to land at 32nd.

Zambia’s Copper Queens also recorded a big leap, moving from 77th to 69th position.

Top 10 African Teams in latest FIFA Rankings:

1. Nigeria: 32

2. South Africa: 45

3. Cameroon: 56

4. Morocco: 58

5. Ghana: 59

6. Cote d'Ivoire: 66

7. Zambia: 69

8. Tunisia: 76

9. Equatorial Guinea: 79

10. Algeria: 80