South Africa battled out a goalless draw with Niger while Algeria came from behind to hold Guinea 1-1 to throw wide open Group C ahead of the final matches.

Algeria were staring at defeat and elimination against hard-fighting Guinea when MC Alger star Sofiane Bayazid salvaged the point for the 2023 losing finalists.

Ismael Camara had put Guinea into a 62nd minute lead after combining with Alhassane Bangoura.

Bangoura, who scored Guinea's winning goal against Niger in the opening match, came close with his own attempt shortly after, but his final effort lacked the punch.

‘Not meant to be’