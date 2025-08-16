SPORTS
2 min read
CHAN 2024: Stalemates in Uganda throw Group C wide open
Niger held South Africa to a goalless draw while match between Algeria and Guinea ended 1-1.
CHAN 2024: Stalemates in Uganda throw Group C wide open
South Africa's coach Ntseki says the result of the match against Niger was not what they had expected. / CAFonline
August 16, 2025

South Africa battled out a goalless draw with Niger while Algeria came from behind to hold Guinea 1-1 to throw wide open Group C ahead of the final matches.

Algeria were staring at defeat and elimination against hard-fighting Guinea when MC Alger star Sofiane Bayazid salvaged the point for the 2023 losing finalists.

Ismael Camara had put Guinea into a 62nd minute lead after combining with Alhassane Bangoura.

Bangoura, who scored Guinea's winning goal against Niger in the opening match, came close with his own attempt shortly after, but his final effort lacked the punch.

‘Not meant to be’

Recommended

Bayazid then levelled with two minutes remaining to double his goal tally and salvage the point for the Desert Foxes who need to win the last match to progress.

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki said he could not fault his players after the expected draw with Niger.

“I think that South Africa did their best in trying to win this game. But it was not meant to be, and we move forward,” Ntseki said.

Algeria and South Africa are now tied on five points - a point behind leaders Uganda going into the final group matches on August 18.

Algeria will travel to Nairobi to play Niger who have only collected one from three matches while the tournament co-hosts, Uganda face South Africa in Kampala.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us