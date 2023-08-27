At least 23 Boko Haram militants were killed Saturday in operations against the group in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, director of defense media operations, said in a statement that the army continues operations against the terror group in Borno. Buba said 23 terrorists were killed but many escaped with injuries.

Noting that 41 hostages were rescued, he said weapons and important ammunition belonging to the terrorists were seized.

Nigeria has been battling terror groups in its northeastern area since 2009. But thousands of militants and their families have surrendered in the past few years.

About 350,000 people have died as a result of the violence across the region since the beginning of the conflict, according to the UN.

Women freed

The military have degraded the group over the years but the militants still carry out killings and kidnappings.

On Friday, 42 women kidnapped near the city of Maiduguri in the northeastern state of Borno state, regained their freedom reportedly after a ransom was paid for their release.

The women were abducted on their farms on Tuesday morning in Shuwaei Kawuri village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, two victims who did not want to be identified told Reuters news agency.

"We were all released at midnight after Boko Haram said our famili es secured our release after meeting their demands," one of the victims said.