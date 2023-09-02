AFRICA
3 MIN READ
South African President Ramaphosa dismisses ANC election coalition
The president says the ruling party will win an outright majority in next year's elections.
South African President Ramaphosa dismisses ANC election coalition
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will be seeking a second term in office. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2023

South Africa's ruling ANC will win an outright majority in 2024 elections and not need to govern in a coalition, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, despite struggling in opinion polls.

"The ANC is going to achieve an outright majority... We are confident we are going to emerge victorious," said the president on Saturday of the African National Congress (ANC).

Since the end of apartheid in 1994 the ANC, which fought white-minority rule, has picked the head of state in South Africa.

Next year South Africans will elect MPs, and at the end of the vote, it is the majority party which designates the president.

Launch campaign

Asked about the type of parties with which the ANC could ally itself to stay in power, the president smiled.

"We are not working to be in a coalition," he replied, on the eve of a meeting planned in a stadium in Soweto, an iconic township on the southern fringes of Johannesburg, to launch his campaign.

"The majority of people who have always voted for the ANC still see the ANC as the only vehicle for the transformation process in the country, to consolidate it and make it better.

"Many people don't see anyone doing better."

The ANC will be supported on the ground by the largest trade union federation in the country, the powerful Cosatu, and the Communist Party (SACP), he added.

'Different country'

During the last campaign in 2019, the ANC prioritised economic and social transformation, the fight against corruption, crime, and the progress made since apartheid.

"We have a vastly different country," he said, but added that "the shadow of apartheid has continued to cast a shadow on everything we have sought to do".

Under apartheid, 36 percent of South Africans had access to electricity and now this figure was close to 93 percent, he said.

"It is a great achievement but there it still a lot to do," he said.

Ramaphosa acknowledged many voters are "bitterly critical of (the) ANC".

"Renewal is not a one day event," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us