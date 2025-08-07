Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has declared three days of national mourning beginning Thursday, August 7, following Wednesday’s helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including two serving government ministers.

Mahama also suspended all his scheduled activities and engagements for the remainder of the week, presidential spokesman Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in a statement.

The crash involved a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 military helicopter, which went off radar after take-off from Accra and crashed on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Adansi-Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region.

Who are the crash victims?

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; and Mr Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate.

The rest are Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala (pilot), Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu (co-pilot), and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The delegation on board was en route to Obuasi to attend the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, aimed at empowering small-scale miners through cooperative structures and training.

African leaders mourn