Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has declared three days of national mourning beginning Thursday, August 7, following Wednesday’s helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including two serving government ministers.
Mahama also suspended all his scheduled activities and engagements for the remainder of the week, presidential spokesman Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in a statement.
The crash involved a Ghana Armed Forces Z-9 military helicopter, which went off radar after take-off from Accra and crashed on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Adansi-Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region.
Who are the crash victims?
Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; and Mr Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate.
The rest are Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala (pilot), Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu (co-pilot), and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.
The delegation on board was en route to Obuasi to attend the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, aimed at empowering small-scale miners through cooperative structures and training.
African leaders mourn
African leaders have been offering their condolences following the fatal crash, with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu describing it as a “deeply painful moment”.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to my brother, President John Mahama, the government, and the people of Ghana on the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others,” Tinubu said in a post on X.
He added that Nigeria stands in solidarity with Ghana during this time of mourning and prayed for the departed souls.
President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone also expressed his condolences.
“My heartfelt condolences go out to His Excellency President Mahama, @JDMahama, and the people of Ghana during this incredibly difficult time. Please know that the people of Sierra Leone stand in solidarity with you as you mourn this profound loss. We are with you in your grief.”
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, for his part, has called the accident a national tragedy.
“I learned with deep sorrow of the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana…The African Union stands in full solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”
Authorities have announced that flags will be flown at half-mast till further notice in honour of the victims and that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.